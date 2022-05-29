  • Sanfrecce's Gakuto Notsuda (second from right) scores against Grampus with a free kick in Hiroshima on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Gakuto Notsuda found the net with a stunning free kick from distance Saturday as Sanfrecce Hiroshima defeated Nagoya Grampus 1-0 in the J. League first division.

The 27-year-old midfielder hit the target in the 58th minute at Edion Stadium Hiroshima, where Sanfrecce held a celebration to honor retired club great Hisato Sato.

