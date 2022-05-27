Colin Kaepernick had his first workout with an NFL team since his de facto exile from the sport in 2016, but the Las Vegas Raiders gave little away about the impression he made.
Kaepernick, 34, has not played in the NFL or trained with a club since becoming a free agent in 2017 after being informed that he would be released by the San Francisco 49ers.
