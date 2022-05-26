Sagan Tosu foiled an improbable comeback by Kashima Antlers after Masaya Tashiro’s last-gasp header left their J. League first-division clash deadlocked 4-4 on Wednesday.

A 94th-minute goal from late substitute Itsuki Someno appeared to seal the victory for Rene Weiler’s Antlers, who scored twice in injury time after trailing 3-0 early in the second half at Kashima Stadium.

