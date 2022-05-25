London – England head coach Gareth Southgate is concerned by the rise in crowd disorder after a series of violent pitch invasions marred the end of the domestic season.
There were several incidents of players and managers being attacked by fans as scenes of post-match celebration turned sour.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.