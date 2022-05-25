  • Chelsea is set to be sold to Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly after the deal was approved by the U.K. government. | REUTERS
    Chelsea is set to be sold to Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly after the deal was approved by the U.K. government. | REUTERS

  AFP-Jiji

London – The U.K. government announced Wednesday it had given the green light to Todd Boehly’s proposed takeover of Chelsea football club from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries said she had issued a license permitting the deal late on Tuesday, shortly after it won approval from the Premier League.

