  • Terunofuji (left) accepts the Emperor's Cup after winning the Summer Basho at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Terunofuji (left) accepts the Emperor's Cup after winning the Summer Basho at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Lone yokozuna Terunofuji clinched his seventh Emperor’s Cup at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, defeating ozeki Mitakeumi after the joint overnight leader, No. 4 maegashira Takanosho, lost to No. 12 Sadanoumi.

The Mongolian-born grand champion closed out the 15-day competition at Ryogoku Kokugikan on a seven-match unbeaten streak to finish with a 12-3 record, one win ahead of Takanosho, Sadanoumi and komusubi Daieisho.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,