Lone yokozuna Terunofuji clinched his seventh Emperor’s Cup at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, defeating ozeki Mitakeumi after the joint overnight leader, No. 4 maegashira Takanosho, lost to No. 12 Sadanoumi.
The Mongolian-born grand champion closed out the 15-day competition at Ryogoku Kokugikan on a seven-match unbeaten streak to finish with a 12-3 record, one win ahead of Takanosho, Sadanoumi and komusubi Daieisho.
