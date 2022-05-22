Tulsa, Oklahoma – Unheralded Mito Pereira became the first Chilean to lead a major, surging three shots clear at the top of the PGA Championship third round leaderboard on Saturday, while Tiger Woods withdrew after sinking to the bottom of table.
Playing in just his second major, Pereira has refused to surrender to pressure carding a one-under 69 to get to nine-under 201 and a three-shot advantage on Britain’s Matt Fitzpatrick and American Will Zalatoris going into Sunday’s final round at Southern Hills Country Club.
