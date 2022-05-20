  • Stuggart's Hiroki Ito (right) vies for the ball against Cologne's Ellyes Skhiri during a Bundesliga match on May 14. | REUTERS
    Stuggart's Hiroki Ito (right) vies for the ball against Cologne's Ellyes Skhiri during a Bundesliga match on May 14. | REUTERS

Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito earned his first national team call-up Friday as Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu named a 28-man squad for four home international matches in June.

New Europa League winner Daichi Kamada of Eintracht Frankfurt gets a recall alongside AZ Alkmaar defender Yukinari Sugawara and Sanfrecce Hiroshima goalkeeper Keisuke Osako, while Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako missed out as he is not fully fit.

