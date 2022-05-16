  • Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10. | REUTERS
Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tiger Woods practiced at Southern Hills ahead of the PGA Championship on Sunday, saying he was “a lot stronger” than he was in his return from severe leg injuries at the Masters.

The U.S. superstar defied expectations when he teed it up at Augusta National in the first major of the year in April, little more than a year after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash in California.

