Hideki Matsuyama finished in a tie for third at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday after shooting a 10-under 62 in the final round to go within two strokes of the title.

Starting the day in 18th, Matsuyama carded one eagle, nine birdies and one bogey at TPC Craig Ranch to end with a 24-under total of 264. Lee Kyoung-hoon of South Korea won for the second straight year following a 63 and American Jordan Spieth came a shot behind in second.