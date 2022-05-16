  • The Angels' Shohei Ohtani connects on a two-run home run in the first inning against the Athletics in Oakland on Sunday. | KYODO
Oakland – Shohei Ohtani crushed a two-run homer for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Angels an early lead in their 4-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

A day after becoming the third Japanese player ever to reach 100 home runs in MLB, Ohtani sent No. 101 soaring deep to right-center in the first inning at Oakland Coliseum.

