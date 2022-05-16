The Cincinnati Reds can’t seem to get a win no matter what.
Reds rookie pitcher Hunter Greene took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and reliever Art Warren didn’t give up a hit either, but the Pittsburgh Pirates still eked out a run for a 1-0 victory that saw the Reds slip to 9-26 for the season.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.