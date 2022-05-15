Kobe – Captain Andres Iniesta scored a goal and set up another on his return to the starting lineup as Vissel Kobe claimed their first J. League win of the season, beating Sagan Tosu 4-0 at home on Saturday.
After finishing third last season, Kobe was winless in their first 11 games in 2022. The team finally bagged three points at the expense of Tosu, which suffered just its second defeat.
