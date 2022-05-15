Shugo Imahira secured a place in the 150th British Open at St. Andrews later this year as he profited from a late collapse by compatriot Yuto Katsuragawa to win the Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup on Sunday.

Imahira's one-stroke victory at Oarai Golf Club in Ibaraki, in the Asian Tour's first event in Japan since September 2019 because of the pandemic, was enough to secure a third career appearance at Open for the Japan Golf Tour professional.