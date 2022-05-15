Hiroshima – In a game befitting a clash of the Central League’s top two teams, the first-place Tokyo Yakult Swallows held off the Hiroshima Carp in a 5-5 12-inning tie Sunday.
Yakult closer Scott McGough pitched out of a tough spot after a fluke hit put two on with one out in the 12th inning. Registering his second out with a strikeout, McGough got a fly out to end it after four hours and 44 minutes at Mazda Stadium.
