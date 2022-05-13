Defending champion Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Italian Open in the third round on Thursday, with the record 10-time Rome champion complaining of a recurring foot problem after a shock 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat against Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The lost casts doubt over Nadal, dubbed the ‘King of Clay,’ and his prospects at the upcoming French Open, where he has been crowned champion 13 times but faces a new threat from teenage phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz.