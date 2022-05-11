The Toronto Blue Jays’ latest bullpen collapse cost Yusei Kikuchi his second win of the season as the team lost a seesaw game against the American League East-leading New York Yankees 6-5 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Kikuchi tossed 5⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits while walking three and striking out seven in a no-decision. Aaron Judge hit a game-winning, three-run homer off Jordan Romano (1-2), the player with the equal-most saves this season, in the ninth to end the game.