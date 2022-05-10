  • Phil Mickelson could make his first PGA Tour appearance since his controversial comments about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series at the upcoming PGA Championship. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Phil Mickelson could make his first PGA Tour appearance since his controversial comments about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series at the upcoming PGA Championship. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Defending champion Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are among the 156 players entered in the field for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The tournament begins May 19.

