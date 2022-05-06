Rafael Nadal said he drew inspiration from Real Madrid’s heroic comeback against Manchester City, which happened less than 24 hours before he survived a scare from David Goffin, saving four match points en route to a tight 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11-9) victory in the Madrid Open on Thursday.

The win kept alive Nadal’s quest for a record-extending sixth title in the Spanish capital and earned him a spot in the quarter-finals, where he faces compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, the No. 7 seed, celebrated his 19th birthday with a battling 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 win over British world No. 11 Cameron Norrie.

On Wednesday, Real scored in extra time to stun City 3-1 to set up a Champions League final with Liverpool later this month.

Nadal, a 21-time major champion, was contesting just his second match after a six-week break due to a rib injury and rebounded from tricky moments during his showdown with Goffin, who has a career-high ranking of seventh but is currently down to No. 60 in the world.

Nadal had to recover from an early break before clinching a 46-minute opening set.

The third-seeded Spaniard held two match points and served for the second set but was stretched to a third by Goffin.

In the deciding-set tiebreak, Nadal saved four match points, hitting clutch drop shots on two of them, before he finally moved into his record-extending 99th ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal and his 16th in Madrid.

“Yesterday has been an unforgettable night. The spirit that the Real Madrid team have is just incredible and for me today in some way has been an inspiration,” said the 35-year-old, who attended the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nadal is 2-0 against Alcaraz, having defeated the teen phenom in Madrid last year and at Indian Wells in March.

“I think that today, he is better than me and he has a good dynamic, a good momentum,” Nadal said of Alcaraz, who is riding a seven-match winning streak that includes a title run in Barcelona.

“I’m clear who, from the beginning, has some kind of advantage in tomorrow’s match. But in that regard, I will try to do as much as possible to be competitive.”

Earlier, former world number No. 1 Andy Murray was forced to pull out of his last-16 match against Novak Djokovic, citing food poisoning.

It would have been the 37th meeting between Murray and current world No. 1 Djokovic, but the first since they played each other in the Doha final in January 2017.

Djokovic, a three-time champion in Madrid, now moves directly into a quarterfinal against Polish 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz, who knocked out Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-3.