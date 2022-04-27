Japan will play Brazil at Tokyo’s National Stadium on June 6 in preparation for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Japan Football Association said Wednesday.

The friendly against the five-time World Cup winners, currently No. 1 in world, will be one of four games the Samurai Blue will play during the upcoming international match window, including a June 2 clash against Paraguay in Sapporo and a two-round Kirin Cup tournament on June 10 (Kobe) and 14 (Osaka).

Japan, ranked 23rd, have never beaten Brazil, recording 10 losses and two draws in their previous meetings. The two sides met most recently in a November 2017 friendly, with Japan breaking an 11-year goal drought against the Brazilians before eventually falling 3-1.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to play the top-ranked Brazilian team at this time, when we are gearing up for the World Cup,” Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu said in a statement.

“While paying respect to our top-ranked opponents, I want our team to play to their level and not think less of themselves. I demand the team have a winning attitude,” he said.

Led by forward Neymar, Brazil are currently the bookies’ favorites to win the 2022 World Cup. A total of 32 teams will compete in the World Cup, which takes place in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.