Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a walk and sparked two rallies for the Los Angeles Angels in a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Sporting a new look with knee-high red socks and minus the usual long sleeves under his jersey, the two-way superstar shook out of an offensive slump with a sharp performance at Angel Stadium.

Ohtani led off the game with a walk as the Angels chased Baltimore starter Chris Ellis with none out before jumping to a 6-0 lead in the first on Jo Adell’s grand slam.

The Angels could not hold onto the lead, however, giving up three in the third and three more in the seventh before Ohtani set another rally in motion.

He led off the seventh with a single, then turned on the jets to tag up and reach second on Mike Trout’s deep drive to right.

With Ohtani advancing to third following a walk and a hit batsman, Taylor Ward worked a walk against right-hander Felix Bautista to bring home the reigning American League MVP as the go-ahead run.

Ohtani also singled in the eighth and reached on an error in the fourth.

In other MLB action, Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) is still looking for his first win for the Toronto Blue Jays after lasting just 3⅔ innings and getting no result in their 8-7 loss to the Houston Astros.

In his third start of the season, the Japanese left-hander struck out four and allowed four runs, two earned, on three hits and five walks at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo contributed to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs, going 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Seiya Suzuki went 1-for-5 for the Cubs.