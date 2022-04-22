Urawa Reds fell to their first defeat in the Asian Champions League Group F on Thursday, going down 1-0 against Daegu FC of South Korea.

Urawa began the campaign with two wins from two but are now level on points with Daegu. Japanese midfielder Keita Suzuki’s cross from the left set up Zeca’s winning header in the 53rd minute at Buriram Stadium in Thailand.

Hiroki Sakai went close with a header from just meters out with 15 minutes to go, while Kasper Junker’s low effort was saved and fellow Dane Alexander Scholz hit the post on the rebound in the 90th minute for Urawa.

In Group I, Kawasaki Frontale played out a 0-0 draw with Johor Darul Ta’zim in Malaysia.

Asahi Sasaki was denied by the post in the 74th minute for the two-time reigning J-League champions, who are two points behind the Malaysian leaders and sit second on five points.

Lion City Sailors from Singapore are in third on four points after they were held to a 0-0 draw by China’s Shandong Taishan.

Melbourne City continued their unbeaten start to their first-ever Asian Champions League campaign on Thursday with a 2-1 win over South Korea’s Jeonnam Dragons to move level on points with BG Pathum United in Group G.

Former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson saw his 12th minute opener in Pathum Thani Stadium cancelled out by Lee Kyu-hyuk, but Andrew Nabbout restored Melbourne’s lead in the 22nd minute to give Patrick Kisnorbo’s all three points.

The result means City are level on seven points with BG Pathum United at the halfway point in the group phase following their 5-0 thumping of United City from the Philippines.

Jenkinson put City in front with a low drive that beat Kim Da-sol but Lee Kyu-hyuk’s deflected effort found a way past Tom Glover at the other end to level the score.

Nabbout restored the lead for the A-League champions when he bulldozed his way through three defenders after cutting in from the right before converting.

BG Pathum United side scored four times in the final 15 minutes of their meeting with United City to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Kanokpon Buspakom’s near-post strike gave Makoto Teguramori’s side the lead three minutes before the break but it took a late surge from the Thais to put the result beyond doubt.

The winners of the five groups in east Asia advance to the knockout rounds, where they will be joined by the three runners-up with the best records.

Former champions Ulsan Hyundai beat Guangzhou FC 3-0 in Group I, with Mark Koszta’s free kick giving Hong Myung-bo’s side a 28th minute lead.

Park Chu-young’s volley and a close range effort from Yun Il-lok earned Ulsan their first win of the group phase.

Ulsan, however, trail group leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim by three points after the Malaysian champions drew 0-0 with Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale. Kawasaki are second with five points.