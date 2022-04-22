Kazuya Fujita broke a fifth-inning tie with a pinch-hit RBI single, and Taishi Ota drove in an insurance run as the DeNA BayStars won a 7-5 Central League game on Thursday, handing the Hanshin Tigers their fourth straight loss.

The game was called on account of rain with two on and no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning at Yokohama Stadium.

Fujita and Ota, who had three hits and scored a run, were both signed as offseason free agents after they were cast off by the Pacific League’s Rakuten Eagles and Nippon Ham Fighters, respectively.

Shugo Maki hit a three-run home run for the BayStars, while Neftali Soto singled twice and walked twice for the hosts.

New BayStars import Brooks Kriske earned the save after allowing no runs in the top of the sixth inning.

The last-place Tigers saw their record fall to 3-19-1.

Elsewhere, the league-leading Yomiuri Giants beat the Hiroshima Carp 8-4 to win their fourth straight.

In the PL, Masataka Yoshida’s two-run ninth-inning single brought the Orix Buffaloes from behind in their 3-2, 11-inning win over the SoftBank Hawks, while the Rakuten Eagles beat the Nippon Ham Fighters 8-5.