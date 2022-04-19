The Japan Weightlifting Association said Monday that 2012 London Olympic silver medalist Hiromi Miyake has become the first Japanese woman to join the International Weightlifting Federation Executive Board.

Miyake, who added bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was elected as vice chair of the IWF Athlete’s Commission and joins the board as an athlete representative.

The 36-year-old tied the Japanese women’s record of appearing in five straight Olympics at the Tokyo Games last summer before announcing her retirement. She has been coaching her company team since then and has also begun serving as a national team coach in April.

Her father and JWA President Yoshiyuki Miyake was also an IWF board member in the past.