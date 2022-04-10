Japan’s Ryota Murata, fighting for the first time in over two years, lost his WBA super world middleweight championship to IBF champ Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan by technical knockout in Saturday’s title unification bout.

Fighting for the first time since December 2019, Murata’s record fell to 16-3. Golovkin, fighting a day after his 40th birthday, improved to 42-1 with one draw and 37 wins by knockout.

“Golovkin just overall out-boxed me,” Murata said.

Murata, the 36-year-old London Olympic gold medalist, continually attacked in the early rounds at Saitama Super Arena outside Tokyo, with Golovkin content to back off, absorb punishment and make Murata miss when he could with only occasional surprise counterattacks.

By the fifth round, the momentum began to swing, as Golovkin attacked more and more, and began pinning Murata back into the ropes. By the ninth round, Murata had trouble launching any counters.

When he eventually lost his footing and slipped to the canvas, Murata’s corner called for an end to the fight.

“Murata was a true warrior and fought to the end,” Golovkin said as his team applauded the former Olympic champion.

The fight was scheduled for Dec. 29, but was postponed when Golovkin was unable to enter Japan due to coronavirus-related border restrictions.

He and his entourage finally arrived in Japan on March 31, while he and Murata were living and training in “bubbles” in the lead up to the bout.

“I think I’m the luckiest man in the world to be able to fight Golovkin after not having a fight for two years and four months,” Murata said.

After the final bell, Golovkin presented Murata with his ring gown as the two embraced.

“This is our national tradition,” said Golovkin. “When you want to show a lot of respect to a person, you present them with your gown.”

Murata had no complaints after his team threw in the towel, and said Golovkin’s experience and technique had made the difference.

“Golovkin has an image of being strong, that he can just bludgeon you to the ground,” Murata said.

“But when you fight against him you can see that he’s strong but also really good — his blocking, his technique, his level of boxing perfection.”

The win moved Golovkin a step closer to a third crack at pound-for-pound king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, having pushed the Mexican all the way in two previous epic encounters.

The all-conquering Alvarez, having last year unified the four super-middleweight belts in just 11 months, will move up to light-heavyweight to challenge undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

A September trilogy fight between Alvarez and Golovkin could smash box office and pay-per-view records but the Kazakh refused to look too far ahead after winning his first fight in 16 months.

“Of course, when an opportunity presents itself it’s always interesting,” said Golovkin, who ran into early trouble against Murata before taking control and winning by technical knockout.

“At the same time, Canelo’s fight is taking place in May and that is not going to be an easy fight. So I suggest we should wait until we get the result of that fight.”

In the undercard, WBO flyweight champion Junto Nakatani defended his title for the second time, beating Japanese compatriot and second-ranked challenger Ryota Yamauchi by eighth-round technical knockout.

With their fighter getting pummeled from the start of the eighth round, Yamauchi’s corner threw in the towel.

“I just fought the way my seconds instructed me, he is a good puncher, so I had to stay focused from the first round. I learned a lot about myself from this fight.”

“I still have a long way to go in fights here and abroad, however, in my quest to be a great pound-for-pound fighter.”

The 24-year-old Nakatani improved to 23-0 with his 18th knockout, while Yamauchi, 27, dropped to 8-2.