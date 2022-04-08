Andres Iniesta, who scored Spain’s winning goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, said Thursday he is pulling for both Spain and Japan to advance to the round of 16 from Group E at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking at an event in Osaka, the Vissel Kobe midfielder said, “Of course, I’m supporting Spain, but I’d also like Japan to advance.

“Spain is a marvelous team. Japan has been making use of many young players, who are playing together very well.”

The Samurai Blue are, however, long shots to advance to the knockout stage from a group that also includes four-time champion Germany.

The World Cup kicks off on Nov. 21, with Japan opening against Germany two days later.

“For both Spain and Japan, beating Germany will require them to be at their 100% best,” Iniesta said.

In the here and now of the J. League first division, however, Iniesta’s Vissel are without a win in nine games this season, and the Spaniard is hoping for a boost when they begin their Asian Champions League group stage games on April 16.

“I want us to put all our might into securing good results in the ACL that will be a trigger for us to do well in the league.”