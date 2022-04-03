Naomi Osaka missed out on the Miami Open title Saturday after she was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by Poland’s world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the final.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, currently ranked 77th in the world, failed to find a way past the tenacious Swiatek in the first set before capitulating in the second to miss out on what would have been her first title since winning last year’s Australian Open.

The 20-year-old Swiatek continued her superb form, triumphing in her third straight WTA 1000 tournament to extend her winning streak to 17 matches. She is set to rise to the top of the women’s ranking after the weekend.

Osaka, who used to train in the southern Florida city, could not repay the home fans with a title. But the former world No. 1 was happy to be back battling for one again after going through two self-imposed breaks to care for her mental health in 2021.

“I want to dedicate this one to all the people that support me and my fans, I know I haven’t been in this position for a little minute,” the 24-year-old said after the match.

“I know this isn’t the outcome that you guys wanted, but I’m having a lot of fun up here, so I hope that I can keep working hard and get more opportunities to be in a situation like this again.”

Osaka hit seven aces to none from her Polish rival but could not work a single break point in the opening set as persistent Swiatek returns caused trouble.

Swiatek, who got the only break of the set to lead 3-2, landed less than 40% of her first serves but ripped sharp groundstrokes off both sides and prevailed.

Swiatek broke straight away to open the second set and kept Osaka at bay for the rest of the match aided by her improved first serves. She tied their head-to-head record at 1-1 after Osaka won in straight sets in their only previous meeting in Toronto in 2019.

“I’m pretty glad that we could play this match and I think it’s a start of a great rivalry,” said Swiatek. “Honestly, when I was watching you winning the U.S. Open in 2018, I wouldn’t have even thought that I’m going to be playing against you in such an important match.”

“You’re really an inspiration and this sport is better with you so keep going … (I’m) praying (there are) more matches to come.”

Having suffered a tearful BNP Paribas Open second-round exit in mid-March after receiving abuse from the crowd, Osaka was grateful to her team for helping her bounce back.

“They’re the ones that keep pushing me forward after the things that happened two weeks ago, they’re like the rock that stays by my side and I just thank you guys so much,” she said.

“I know that this wasn’t the outcome you guys wanted as well, but just to be in the final again means a lot to me.”