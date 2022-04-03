Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno saw her hopes of a second major title all but dashed Saturday after falling 12 shots off the pace after three rounds at the Chevron Championship, the first major on this season’s LPGA Tour.

The 23-year-old led by a stroke after two rounds at Mission Hills Country Club but then dropped to 5-over-par 77, carding two birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys for a 4-under 212 with a round to play.

Jennifer Kupcho has a six-stroke lead over last year’s winner and her closest rival Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand after an 8-under 64 on the day left her with a 16-under 200.

“It was a day when I especially shanked (my shots),” said Shibuno, the 2019 Women’s British Open winner. “It’s frustrating. I did get a bit (nervous).”

Shibuno had a fair start with a birdie on No. 2, but a bogey on No. 5 and a double bogey on the seventh hole started to derail her round.

Things got worse after she opened the back nine with another double bogey on the 10th. Bogeys on Nos. 12 and 16 followed before she got a birdie on her penultimate round, but the damage was done.

“I knew it was only the third day but I was fluffy. The flow of things was bad as a whole and it was a no-no.”

Japan’s Yuka Saso shot a 6-under 66 and moved up to 11th, 11 shots off the pace at 5-under 211. Ayaka Furue is two strokes behind, while Nasa Hataoka is a further three strokes back.