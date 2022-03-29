Naomi Osaka will face off against American Danielle Collins for a place in the semifinals of the Miami Open after the Japanese star beat Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

Currently ranked 77th, former world No. 1 Osaka took 92 minutes to dispatch the 50th-ranked Riske and string together just her second three-match winning streak since last year’s Miami Open.

Osaka has responded strongly in Florida, advancing consistently after leaving Indian Wells in tears earlier this month after being heckled by a fan.

“I felt a bit rusty because I haven’t played in three days, so (I was) just kind of trying to get back confidence and into the groove of things,” said the four-time Grand Slam champion, who received a walkover in the previous round.

Osaka is yet to drop a set and remains one of the favorites to land the title.

“I am definitely happy,” Osaka said courtside after the match.

The unseeded Osaka expressed how she is in a different state of mind than last year when arriving at the Miami Open ranked second after winning the Australian Open.

“Last year I got to the quarters in Miami after winning in Australia and I am winning matches here this year too but I feel more grateful — this is one of the funnest times of my life.”

“There were a lot of things running through my mind last year,” added Osaka who was able to stay firmly on the front foot against American Riske while saving seven of eight break points faced.

“Maybe it was trying to return to No. 1 or other things which aren’t that important but at the time was so heavy in my head. I am just happy to be healthy,” added Osaka, who recently revealed she has benefited from therapy to address her mental health issues.

Standing between Osaka and a first Miami semi-final spot will be ninth-seeded Australian Open finalist Collins, who beat Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur 6-2 6-4.

That matchup is set for Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. JST.