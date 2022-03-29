It’s not every day that a J. League club unveils its new foreign signing at an ambassador’s residence.

Yet that’s exactly the venue Tokyo Verdy chose to introduce Indonesian defender Pratama Arhan to Japanese media as well as 30 Indonesian outlets participating through Zoom — a sign of just how strongly both club and country believe in the 20-year-old’s potential not only as a player, but as someone who can deepen ties between Japan and Southeast Asia’s most populous nation.

“Next year will be the 65th anniversary of Japan-Indonesian diplomacy, and (Bali) will host the G20 Summit later this year,” Indonesian Ambassador Heri Akhmadi said Friday, seated between Arhan and Verdy President Takaaki Nakamura.

“I hope that with Arhan in the realm of sports and society, and myself in the realm of politics, we can work together to create cultural exchanges and build bridges between Japan and Indonesia.”

There are few players better suited for the role than Arhan, who has excelled at left back for Indonesia’s national team. After leading the side to a runner-up finish at the AFF Suzuki Cup, Southeast Asia’s marquee international tournament, he was named the competition’s best young player.

That performance gave Verdy Director Atsuhiko Ejiri — who said the team had been pursuing Arhan since August 2021 — the confidence to move forward with the signing.

“After looking at footage of the Suzuki Cup I was confident that Arhan would fit our style of play,” Ejiri said, adding that Arhan’s personality shone through in Zoom meetings prior to his arrival in Japan. “We value humanity most of all in putting together our team, and seeing his smile and ambition was very important to us. We’d look for the same things from potential Japanese players and Arhan has both.”

Pratama Arhan poses for photos during his unveiling at the Indonesian ambassador’s residence in Tokyo, on Friday. | TOKYO VERDY

Verdy became the top J. League club on Instagram within hours of announcing Arhan’s signing in early March, rising from its initial following of 30,000 to quickly surpass Vissel Kobe’s 285,000 fans.

It took just days for the second-division side to overtake professional baseball’s Yomiuri Giants, making Verdy the most-followed Japanese sports team on the platform with over 471,000 followers — an indication of the size of the market waiting to be unlocked.

“Through Arhan’s arrival our direct communication is expanding, especially with the younger generation,” Nakamura said. “And we’re open about wanting to strengthen our overseas business relationships. … We’ve already heard from several Indonesian companies in addition to Japanese companies that do business in Indonesia.”

Arhan, who previously played for PSIS Semarang, took part in his first training session on Wednesday after clearing his mandatory entry quarantine and passing a medical check. Citing his speed, crosses and long throw-ins, he vowed to contribute his efforts toward helping Verdy achieve promotion to the J1 — where the J. League co-founder has not played since its most recent relegation in 2008.

“My biggest reason for coming to Japan is that the J. League is such a good league,” Arhan said. “Japanese soccer is very strong and I think it will help me become a better player, so I want to give myself new challenges.”

As one of the youngest players on the squad, Arhan will receive plenty of support on and off the pitch from Verdy, which boasts one of Japan’s strongest academy setups. Ejiri added that the team’s chef would work to provide Arhan, a practicing Muslim, with halal-friendly meals.

“Tokyo Verdy has a relatively long history and we’ve welcomed players from many countries,” Nakamura said. “Since before Arhan signed with us we’ve taken great care to understand the kind of environment that will allow him to perform at his best.

“The direction we’re aiming for is one of diversity and inclusiveness, which is important not only as a soccer club but as a club that exists within our society.”

Tokyo Verdy Director Atsuhiko Ejiri (left), defender Pratama Arhan (center left), Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Heri Akhmadi (center right) and Verdy club President Takaaki Nakamura great the media under cherry trees at the Indonesian ambassador’s residence in Tokyo on Friday. | DAN ORLOWITZ

By joining Verdy, Arhan has become the latest poster boy for the J. League’s vaunted “Asia Strategy,” which was formerly established in 2012 as a way to both improve the overall level of play in Asia — subsequently creating an environment in which Japan’s own national team could further improve — and create a new market for the league and its clubs.

The strategy has found its greatest successes in recent seasons, with Thailand’s Teerathon Bunmathan winning a J1 title with Yokohama F. Marinos in 2019 and fellow countryman Chanathip Songkrasin becoming southeast Asia’s first J. League Best XI recipient the following year.

Chanathip in particular marked a breakthrough for the J. League in Thailand: The league has sponsored fan events, train wrappings and most recently a series of electric tuk-tuk rikshaws in Bangkok.

But success in Indonesia — the population of which, at 273.5 million, dwarfs Thailand’s 69.8 million — would dramatically expand the league’s commercial potential and create more opportunities to find talented players. That’s something Ejiri says the club hopes to take advantage of after the 2022 season concludes, in November, with an Indonesian tour that could also include Verdy’s youth teams.

“The term is used a lot in Asia, but Indonesia really is the sleeping giant,” Asian soccer expert Paul Williams told The Japan Times. “It has a passion for the game that is almost unmatched across the region, it has the scale in terms of its size and population and it has the raw talent that just needs refining and sharpening around the edges to turn into real quality.

“Any club is going to want to be able to ‘crack’ that market because the rewards are limitless.”

The challenges of breaking into the Indonesian market emerged early in the history of the Asia Strategy, when Indonesian duo Irfan Bachdim and Stefano Lilipaly attracted millions of fans through their social media followings in 2014 — only to earn just a handful of appearances during their stints in Japan.

Tokyo Verdy Director Atsuhiko Ejiri (left) and defender Pratama Arhan (center left) address the media at the Indonesian ambassador’s residence in Tokyo on Friday. | DAN ORLOWITZ

Though J. League clubs have welcomed numerous Southeast Asian players since then, only the Thai cohort — including Teerasil Dangda, formerly of Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Shimizu S-Pulse — have managed to find significant playing time.

Now Arhan, whose generation watched Bachdim make history as young teenagers, will have a chance to write his own chapter — giving Verdy its own prominent place in Indonesian soccer lore.

“I’ve met both Irfan and Stefano and they’ve told me that going to Japan will be a great opportunity for me to improve,” Arhan said.

“Knowing that they didn’t make it in the J. League doesn’t put pressure on me; it motivates me to work harder.”