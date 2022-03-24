Kaori Sakamoto took the lead in the women’s competition at the figure skating world championships with a career-best short program on Wednesday.

Sakamoto, the Beijing Olympic bronze medalist skated a powerful routine and landed all her jumps — a double axel, triple lutz and a triple flip-triple toe-loop combination. Her 80.32 points surpassed the 79.84 she recorded last month at the Beijing Games.

“Regarding today’s performance, it’s actually the first time for me to score above 80, so I am actually very happy about that,” said Sakamoto, who skated to the theme from “Gladiator.”

“With the Russian skaters no longer taking part in this competition, all of the sudden I was considered to be the gold medal candidate.

“In the beginning, because I wasn’t really in top form, it was hard for me to try to push myself and I also felt a gap between where I was and where I wanted to be.

“But over the days my performance started to really pick up and gradually I was able to tell myself it wasn’t really the result that counted.”

Sakamoto, whose best result at worlds was fifth in 2019, will go into Friday’s free skate with a 5.32-point lead over Loena Hendrickx of Belgium. American Mariah Bell is third.

“I’m nothing but surprised,” Sakamoto said. “Especially since my recent practices have been so tough.

“It’s great to wrap up the season strong. I have this streak of clean free skates going, and now I want to finish this in the same way.”

Skating in the final group immediately before Sakamoto, Wakaba Higuchi stepped out of her first jump, scored a double axel, but rebounded to land her final three with minimal trouble but could do no better than sixth.

Russian skaters, who finished first and second in Beijing, and also those from Belarus, which supported Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine were not invited to worlds by the International Skating Union.

“It’s sad for the athletes, but I think it’s the right decision: we have to say that what is happening in the world, it’s not okay,” Hendrickx said regarding the Russian ban. “I am sad for the athletes, because they cannot do anything, but it is a good thing to affirm that we will not permit that.”

Russian women have won gold at every world championships held since 2015, with the exception of the 2018 edition. The Russians swept the women’s podium at last year’s world championships and at European championships in January.

The Russians will not be idle, however. Russian skating has scheduled a competition to clash with the world championships, with local media reporting that Beijing gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Kamila Valieva and the Olympic medalists in pairs and ice dance, will compete in the Channel One Cup in Saransk starting on Thursday.

With Russia banned from the pairs event and with China’s Olympic champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong not taking part, the pairs short program also had a new look.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States are in the lead with 76.88 points, ahead of compatriots, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc (75.85).

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (71.58) are in third with the free skate set for Thursday.