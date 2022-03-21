Taylor Fritz stunned Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) on Sunday to win the ATP Indian Wells Masters and end the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s perfect 20-0 start 2022.

In the women’s final, former French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 and will move to a career-high ranking of No. 2.

Fritz, ranked 20th in the world, claimed his second career title and his first at the elite Masters 1000 level by denying Nadal his record-tying 37th Masters crown.

The 24-year-old American achieved his biggest triumph despite an injured right ankle that was so painful he did not think he would be able to play when he tested it Sunday morning.

“This is just one of those childhood dreams, winning this tournament especially, Indian Wells, this is one of those childhood dreams you never even think can come true,” the Southern California native said, fighting back tears.

The 35-year-old Nadal was also pushing himself through pain, twice receiving treatment on his upper body during the match.

“Obviously there’s some stuff going on,” Fritz said of Nadal’s struggles.

That did not diminish the joy of becoming the first American man to win the tournament since Andre Agassi in 2001 and the youngest man to win since Novak Djokovic in 2011.

Nadal has already said he would skip next week’s Miami Masters to give his body a rest and prepare for the claycourt season.

Nadal, after concerns the foot injury that stopped his 2021 campaign might end his career, claimed his record 21st Grand Slam singles title with an epic comeback over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the title at Acapulco.

Nadal battled to the end on Sunday and saved one match point in the 10th game of the second set, but Fritz proved to be too much in a tense tiebreaker.

After Nadal spun a forehand wide to give up another match point, Fritz put it away with yet another of his big forehand winners.

Earlier in the day, Swiatek won her fifth career title and her second in as many tournaments after her triumph in Doha last month, and pushed her WTA match win-streak to 11.

The win ensured the 20-year-old from Poland, who shot to prominence with her victory at Roland Garros in 2020, will climb two spots to supplant Barbora Krejcikova at No. 2 in the rankings behind Australian Ash Barty on Monday.

“I’m really overwhelmed and honestly my mind is blown,” Swiatek said, explaining that coming into the tournament she didn’t think it was “realistic” to think she could maintain the level she played at in Doha for a second straight tournament.

“I wouldn’t think of myself as someone who’s ready to play two tournaments in a row and win it,” she said.