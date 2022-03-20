The Los Angeles Angels are considering a number of spots in the batting lineup for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Opening Day, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Saturday.

The 27-year-old Ohtani batted No. 2 for the Angels in Saturday’s 12-5 spring training win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 1-for-2 with an RBI single to left in the second inning.

In an encouraging sign for Halos fans, three-time American League MVP Mike Trout looked to be in strong shape as he returned from a season-ending calf injury, hitting 2-for-2 in the No. 3 slot in his first game since May 17.

Maddon told MLB.com Ohtani may bat leadoff at the top of the Opening Day lineup ahead of Trout and former All-Star Anthony Rendon, who is also returning from a season-ending injury.

“It’s possible Shohei could hit No. 1,” Maddon said. “As long as Anthony is here, that makes things different. I haven’t decided on that yet. I do like Shohei hitting No. 2, but I also like him hitting No. 1.”

Trout, who played just 36 games last year, said he enjoyed batting behind Ohtani, the AL’s unanimous 2021 MVP.

“I like it,” Trout told MLB.com. “He gets on base a lot. But he does hit homers, though. The meat of the lineup is going to be pretty good.”

The Angels will open the 2022 season at home against the Houston Astros on April 7.

Ohtani, who is in line to pitch on Opening Day, is scheduled to take the mound in the Angels’ spring training clash with the Kansas City Royals on Monday.