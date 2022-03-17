Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel praised his players for remaining focused amid the uncertainty about the club’s future after they progressed to the Champions League quarterfinals, where he said they would be “the team nobody wants to play.”

The reigning European champions came from behind to beat Lille 2-1 in northern France on Wednesday and won their last-16 tie 4-1 on aggregate. Christian Pulisic and captain Cesar Azpilicueta scored for the Blues in the second leg.

The victory came on the same day it emerged that the Ricketts family, owners of MLB’s Chicago Cubs, were leading a consortium looking to buy the club, while British athletics great Sebastian Coe announced his involvement in a rival bid.

With Chelsea already reeling from the impact of U.K. sanctions imposed on its Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that EU sanctions mean Chelsea cannot sell tickets for its next home games in the Champions League. If confirmed, that would mean Chelsea will play behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge.

“Thanks for ruining my evening,” Tuchel said when reporters brought that up after the match.

“Can we speak about it when it’s confirmed?” he said. “Let’s see. Today I’m happy we are in the last eight.”

Chelsea has now won all five games its played since Abramovich put the club up for sale on March 2

Tuchel’s team has lost just once — on penalties to Liverpool in the League Cup final — since a 1-0 loss against Manchester City in January.

“Chelsea is so clear (about) what it demands from every employee and from every player — play your role to the limit, live up to it and take responsibility,” Tuchel said when asked how he and his team managed to maintain their concentration amid all the turmoil.

“This is what Chelsea is about and that sharpens your mentality and brings out the best in you, because it is normal to do it on a daily basis and because this mentality has been installed over years and years.

“That is why it is possible that we can stay focused and produce results, as we do now when things are uncertain and unstable around us.”

Tuchel admitted Chelsea made a mistake by putting in a request for its next game, an F.A. Cup quarterfinal away to Middlesbrough on Saturday, to be played behind closed doors in the interests of fairness and “sporting integrity.”

The club, which is only allowed to operate under a special license, cannot sell tickets, with only existing ticketholders allowed to attend matches.

“Let me put it like this — we love to play in front of spectators and I don’t think spectators of our opponents should suffer from the consequences,” the German said.

“It was not the best idea. We love to play in front of spectators and I am happy it was turned down.”

Despite all the turbulence, Tuchel’s team will be in Friday’s draw for the Champions League quarter-finals along with fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Bayern Munich and Benfica.

“I want us to be the team nobody wants to play,” Tuchel said.

“It’s a big step to do it again and again and that is why we fight for top-four places in maybe the toughest league in the world and we fight now again in the top eight teams.

“This brings out the very best in us.”