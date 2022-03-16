Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is not setting numerical targets but approaching the delayed 2022 MLB season with flexibility and forward-looking strategic planning.

The 27-year-old redefined what is possible in baseball with an unprecedented 2021 season in which he showed his two-way prowess as a hitter and pitcher, and wants to demonstrate that he can be even better in 2022.

“Nothing particularly changes because of the season I had last year, and the most important thing is to stay in top form for as long as possible. I hope the season will be good, both for the team and for me personally,” Ohtani said after throwing his first bullpen session on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be pretty hard to try to do the same thing I did last year and I’m not expecting those same stats. I’m aiming to go a lot higher.”

Ohtani won the American League MVP and Silver Slugger awards, among other accolades he racked up throughout the winter. He batted .257 with 46 homers and 26 stolen bases as a hitter last year, while also going 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 130⅓ innings on the mound.

In his first media availability of 2022, a season that will start late because of the owner-imposed lockout, Ohtani said he still traveled to the United States early to get ready for regular-season play.

“We didn’t know when Opening Day would be so it did impact my motivation and training schedule a bit, but it looks like the season will open sooner than I thought, so I think I’ll be okay,” he said.

Last year Ohtani proactively changed methods and diets and was disciplined off the field. He said this year will be no different, and he has a need to constantly evolve.

“I haven’t made any major changes. I’ll continue to make small improvements and think long term. I have to think over five-year, 10-year spans,” he said.

Even after his once-in-a-lifetime season, Ohtani said no player is guaranteed a spot on the 40-man roster and he is out to prove his worth and fight for a single roster spot in spring training.

“It doesn’t matter if you have one role or two, teams are constantly adding and removing players depending on their need. Roster space is finite. No one is guaranteed a roster spot every year,” he said.

Ohtani said among things he needs to do better is to improve his control on the mound, and to cut down on the walks and pitching from behind in the count.

He said “a part of me” wants to start on the mound on opening day, but his priority is to be healthy on the first day of the regular season, which is now set for April 7, either as a hitter or pitcher.

The Angels regular season begins with a four-game series against the Houston Astros. Teams are expected to play full 162-game seasons with doubleheaders added to fill out the calendar.

Ohtani, entering his fifth season with the Angels, is not worried about the short spring training and the impact on his two-way preparation.

“I’ve been getting myself ready since New Year’s, actually even earlier, to be in 100% condition on Day 1. I feel like my pitching is better than it was at this time last year. I do have to rush things from here on but I’ll do what I can.”