Eddie Jones insists England knows what it has to do in order to deny France a Grand Slam and finish the Six Nations with a flourish.

France has been the top team in this season’s Six Nations, but had to endure some nervous moments in a 13-9 win over Wales that kept it on track for an unbeaten campaign.

England, by contrast, will head to Paris following a record 32-15 loss at home against Ireland, a match that saw England’s Charlie Ewels sent off just 82 seconds into the action.

“We’ve beaten France in our last two games, so we’ve got a pretty good idea of how to play against them, but certainly Wales did really well on Friday night,” Jones said.

“Wales lost the kicking in the first 20 and to beat France you have to out-kick them. That’s the first thing.

“Then you have to out-fight them around the ruck, which Wales did.”

“Wales are a really hard, tough team and we have to replicate them at the ruck and keep (scrumhalf) Antoine Dupont quiet.”

France is now just 80 minutes away from its first Grand Slam since 2010 and Jones, who guided England to its most recent clean sweep in the tournament with a 31-21 victory in Paris six years ago, hopes the pressure surrounding Saturday’s match falls on Les Bleus.

“For them to be playing for the Grand Slam, I remember going there in 2016 going for the Grand Slam and because it’s such a huge thing in European rugby, it does become something in their head,” the Australian said.

“And the only way we can make that live in their head a bit more is to play with such an intensity, and such ferociousness that we put them on the back foot. I think we’ve seen it in a few games.

“Look, France are a good team, don’t get me wrong. But like any team — even the great All Black teams winning at 90%, on your day if you can get stuck into them physically, take away their strengths, you can cause them problems.”