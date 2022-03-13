New York – The Toronto Blue Jays and free agent left-hander Yusei Kikuchi reached an agreement on a three-year, $36 million deal, according to multiple reports.
MLB.com said Saturday a source confirmed the Blue Jays made the first major post-lockout move by signing the 30-year-old, although it has not yet been announced by the club.
Kikuchi will reportedly earn $16 million in 2022 and $10 million in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
The former Seibu Lions star reportedly turned down a $13 million player option to return to Seattle.
Kikuchi went 7-9 with a 4.41 ERA in 157 innings over 29 starts in a 2021 season in which he was selected to the All-Star Game but faded down the stretch. Over his three seasons in the MLB, Kikuchi is 15-24 with a 4.97 ERA in 70 starts.
