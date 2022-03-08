Japanese speed skater Miho Takagi finished second in the women’s allround at the world championships on Sunday, beaten to the top spot by the Netherlands’ Irene Schouten.

Placing first overall after winning the 500 meters and finishing fifth in the 3,000 on Saturday, Takagi then won the 1,500 but finished fourth over 5,000 to score 159.305 points, just 0.331 behind Schouten who won only the 3,000 at Hamar Olympic Hall in Norway.

Takagi topped the 1,500 by clocking a 1-minute, 55.03-second time, finishing one place higher in the event than she did at the Beijing Olympics last month.

But a lead of 6.08 seconds was not enough heading into the 5,000, a race that is longer than Takagi’s preferred events.

Schouten, the winner of 3,000, 5,000 and mass start in Beijing, finished second behind Czech Martina Sablikova in Sunday’s final race with Takagi crossing fourth in a personal-best 7:01.97.

“I hung in there well until the end. I couldn’t get first place but I want to compliment (myself on the performance),” said Takagi after missing out on taking her second career allround title. She won the 2018 edition to become the first non-European to do so.

Two weeks after the Beijing Games, where she also won gold over 1,000 and silver in the 500 and team pursuit, Takagi was unable to muster her usual pace in the short distance events due to fatigue. Her travel schedule also limited her training time.

“I’m really tired. I want to have a good rest,” she said, despite needing to begin preparations for the final World Cup events next weekend in the Netherlands.

Her older sister Nana posted her best world allround result by finishing seventh, while Ayano Sato, who won the team pursuit silver in Beijing alongside the Takagi sisters, finished eighth.

Nils van der Poel of Sweden won the men’s competition, with Riku Tsuchiya the highest-placing Japanese in sixth.