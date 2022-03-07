Taiki Kawayoke won the men's long distance standing cross-country skiing gold for Japan on Monday, giving the country its first medal in the sport at the Beijing Paralympics.

By winning the classical technique event, two-time Paralympian Kawayoke earned his first-ever medal.

The 21-year-old finished the 20-kilometer race in 52 minutes, 52.8 seconds after the classification calculation was made, and was more than 90 seconds clear of silver medalist Cai Jiayun of China. Another Chinese athlete, Qiu Mingyang, claimed bronze.

Kawayoke, Japan's flag bearer during the opening ceremony, is expected to compete in two more events at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre before the Games end on Sunday.

Forty-one-year-old veteran Yoshihiro Nitta, a seven-time Paralympian who inspired Kawayoke to take up the sport, finished in seventh, almost five minutes behind his countryman.

The other Japanese in the field, Keigo Iwamoto, crossed in 13th.