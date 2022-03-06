Momoka Muraoka went two-for-two at the Beijing Paralympics on Sunday when she added the women’s sitting super-G Alpine skiing gold to the downhill she won a day earlier.

The 25-year-old once again finished just ahead of Anna-Lena Forster, with the German taking her second straight silver. Zhang Wenjing of China won bronze.

With three events remaining, Muraoka is eying five gold medals at the Yangqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, which would equal her total from the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.