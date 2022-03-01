Figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu will miss this month’s world championships because an ankle sprain he suffered at the Beijing Olympics has not fully healed, the Japan Skating Federation said Tuesday.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist fell twice during his free skate at the 2022 Winter Games in the Chinese capital, where he finished fourth in the men’s individual competition.

He had been due to compete at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier, France, from March 21-27, but Kao Miura will be sent in his place, the JSF said in a statement.

The organization said Hanyu could not skate at the event because “the sprain of his right ankle joint, injured at the Beijing Olympics, hasn’t healed.”

Hanyu, 27, had been chasing a third consecutive gold at the Games in February and went for broke with a long program that included an attempt at a quadruple axel — something no skater has ever landed in competition.

But the Japanese “Ice Prince” tumbled twice, once while trying to nail the notoriously difficult jump.

Hanyu later admitted that he needed an injection of painkillers in order to lace up for his free skate.

“The pain was so strong during my morning practice that I wasn’t sure what I should do, but about 10 minutes before our six-minute warmup I received a painkiller shot and I was able to compete,” he said at a Feb. 14 news conference.

Despite the two falls, Hanyu’s free program was third-best among the 24 finalists — an improvement on his short program, which ranked eighth after his planned quad salchow was stymied by what he said was a hole in the ice.

“Honestly, it feels like everything has gone wrong this time around, but I did my best,” he told reporters after the competition, in which U.S. star Nathan Chen won gold.

Silver and bronze were taken by Japanese skaters Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno.

Hanyu’s right ankle ligaments have given him trouble for years. He hurt the same ankle just months before the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, returning to the ice shortly before that event.