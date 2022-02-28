Rafael Nadal continued his perfect start to 2022 by beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexico Open ATP title in his first tournament since winning the Australian Open.

Nadal needed 1 hour, 54 minutes, to beat the 12th-ranked Briton for the fourth time in as many career meetings.

“Cameron is a very solid player, he’s a tricky player, he makes you feel that you cannot play comfortable against him at all,” Nadal said. “I had been going through some very difficult moments in the match.”

The world’s fifth-ranked player claimed his 91st career victory and his fourth in Acapulco after wins in 2005, 2013 and 2020.

As he did in 2020, Nadal won without dropping a set this week.

Nadal is undefeated since losing to Lloyd Harris in the third round in Washington on August 5, 2021. He ended his 2021 season after that because of a left foot injury.

He returned to win the Melbourne Summer Set Australian Open warm-up, then won the Australian Open for a second time to break out of a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the most men’s Grand Slam singles titles.

His victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final was a classic, with the Spaniard rallying from two sets down.

He beat the Russian again in the semifinals on Friday, just a day after Medvedev was assured of rising to No. 1 in the world thanks to Djokovic’s early exit in Dubai.

“I’m very pleased,” Nadal said of his week’s work. “It was a very important title for me, so I can’t be happier.”

He started off strong against Norrie, putting 89% of his first serves in play in the first set and winning 79% of those points.

Nadal pounced on his first break point in the fifth game of the first set, firing a forehand winner.

The Spaniard looked as if he could run away with the match when he broke Norrie in the opening game of the second set.

But Norrie — who was riding an eight-match winning streak that included a run to the title in Delray Beach last week — hit back to level at 1-1, though he needed four break points to do it.

After Norrie held serve to make it 2-1, Nadal reeled off the next four games, only for Norrie to strike back again as Nadal served for the match at 5-3, with the 21-time Grand Slam champion surrendering a break with two forehand errors.

Nadal made no mistake on his second attempt to serve out, reaching match point with a volley winner before Norrie belted a forehand long.