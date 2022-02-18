International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Friday it was “chilling” to witness Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva crumble under pressure at the Beijing Olympics as a doping scandal continued to swirl, hitting out at the 15-year-old’s entourage.

The saga has opened up a debate about whether the Olympics are a suitable environment for minors, but Bach said the IOC had limited means of action.

Valieva, who led the women’s figure skating event after the short program, fell apart in her free skate on Thursday night, tumbling down to fourth place as compatriot Anna Shcherbakova skated to gold.

“I must say, I was very, very disturbed yesterday when I watched the competition on TV,” Bach told a news conference.

“How high the pressure on her must have been.”

Valieva failed a doping test at her national championships in December, but the result was only revealed on Feb. 8, a day after she had already helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win the team event.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency lifted a provisional ban on her and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected an appeal by the IOC, the International Skating Union (ISU) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to re-instate the suspension on Monday — therefore allowing her to compete in the singles event on Tuesday and Thursday.

“To see her struggling on the ice, to see her, how she tries to compose herself again, how then she tries to finish her program and you could see in every movement, in the body language, you could feel that this is immense, immense mental stress and maybe she would have preferred to just leave the ice and try to leave this story behind her,” Bach said.

Valieva left the ice hiding tears behind her hands and sobbed in the “kiss and cry” area as her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, confronted her.

“Why did you let it go? Explain it to me, why? Why did you stop fighting completely? Somewhere after the axel you let it go,” Tutberidze said.

“When I saw how she was received by the closest entourage with such a tremendous coolness, it was chilling to see this,” Bach said.

“Rather than giving her comfort, rather than to try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance and if you were interpreting the body language of them, it got even worse because this was even some kind of dismissive gestures.

“All of this does not give me much confidence in Kamila’s closest entourage.”

Bach admitted the IOC, while it was addressing the matter, could not do much to control an athlete’s entourage.

“We see we have extremely limited means to address it,” he said. “We are not the police, we cannot interrogate and have a formal prosecution procedure; and our sanctions are extremely limited.

“In the end, it’s a question where we need the support of governments.”