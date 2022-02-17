The International Olympic Committee is considering offering torches in place of Olympic medals to U.S. and Japanese figure skaters while they await a ruling on the doping case involving Russian skater Kamila Valieva, sources said Thursday.

The IOC said no medal ceremonies would be held in Beijing for events in which Valieva won a medal, preventing the Americans from receiving their silver medals in the team event and Japan its team bronze. Valieva helped the Russian team win gold.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that Valieva will be allowed to compete in the women’s singles event. The 15-year-old skater leads after the women’s short program.

The torches are seen as placeholder gifts for the figure skaters who will leave the Olympics without their medals.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams on Thursday confirmed that IOC President Thomas Bach had met with the American athletes. The Associated Press reported Bach offered them torches instead of medals during their private meeting. Adams did not confirm or deny that report.

The IOC spokesman said the Japanese team declined to meet with Bach.

Should Valieva finish with a medal in the individual event this week, no flower or medal ceremonies will be conducted in Beijing, but a “dignified” medal ceremony will be held sometime in the future, the IOC said.