With all eyes fixed on Russian Kamila Valieva and her uncertain future at the Beijing Games, figure skaters — including the 15-year-old prodigy herself — sought to block out the noise as they showed up to practice at the Olympic training rink on Saturday.

For the third day in a row Valieva braved media scrutiny, practicing her jumps and running through her short program.

Valieva tested positive for a banned heart drug, but it took more than six weeks for the result to be made public.

Both her future at the Games and the Russian Olympic Committee’s gold medal from the team event now hang in the balance amid a global outcry over Russia’s doping history.

Out on the ice at the same time as Russian rival Anna Shcherbakova, Valieva fell a few times and struggled with her triple axel jumps, sometimes appearing upset during her 35-minute session.

American Mariah Bell, who will skate in the singles event — which Valieva is favored to win if she competes — that starts Tuesday, said it was a shame the incident had taken center stage.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s an issue at all that’s being talked about at the Olympics,” she said. “I’m really just focusing on my skating right now.”

Other skaters echoed that sentiment.

Canadian pairs skater Vanessa James said it was “not an easy situation” for all athletes to have the distraction.

“We’re really focused on our own skating and putting on a good performance and hopefully everyone else will (be) too,” she said.

While U.S. pairs skater Timothy Leduc called Valieva a “really remarkable athlete,” he said he trusted the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and all governing bodies to “do their part” to ensure a fair outcome.

German pairs skater Nolan Seegert shared that view, saying there was a reason the Russian athletes had been stripped of their national flag in the past several Olympics.

“In the end, there are rules in place and they are here for a reason. I think you can’t (make) an exception,” he said.

“In the end, I just feel sorry for her because she doesn’t deserve it. She is actually an amazing skater and she fully deserves to skate here.”