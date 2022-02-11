  • Ayumu Hirano competes in the men's halfpipe competition at the Beijing Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Friday. | REUTERS
    Ayumu Hirano competes in the men's halfpipe competition at the Beijing Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Friday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Ayumu Hirano won gold at the men’s snowboard halfpipe final on Friday at the Beijing Games.

Scotty James of Australia took silver, while Jan Scherrer of Switzerland won the bronze medal.

Retiring American snowboard legend Shaun White missed out on a halfpipe medal with a fourth-place finish in his last competition at the Beijing Olympics.

