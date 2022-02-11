Ayumu Hirano won gold at the men’s snowboard halfpipe final on Friday at the Beijing Games.
Scotty James of Australia took silver, while Jan Scherrer of Switzerland won the bronze medal.
Retiring American snowboard legend Shaun White missed out on a halfpipe medal with a fourth-place finish in his last competition at the Beijing Olympics.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.