Figure skating superstar Yuzuru Hanyu made his long-awaited on-ice debut at the Winter Olympics on Monday, taking part in a training session in Beijing.

Having skipped any involvement in Japan’s bronze-winning team campaign, the two-time reigning Olympic champion is preparing to skate in the men’s short program on Tuesday and free skate on Thursday.

Hanyu is looking to be the first man in 94 years to complete an Olympic gold three-peat while American Nathan Chen, his main rival, is looking to win his first Olympic title.

Chen skated in the team event, scoring 111.71 points to lead the men’s short program segment ahead of 2018 Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno’s 105.46-point performance.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Figure Skating announced Chen’s teammate Vincent Zhou tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Zhou was part of the American team that took silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee, with the 21-year-old finishing third in the men’s free skate, which was won by Yuma Kagiyama.

Zhou will be monitored by U.S national Olympic committee medical staff and is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status.

“If his results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men’s short program,” a U.S. Figure Skating statement read.