Japan advanced to the final of the figure skating team competition Sunday at the Beijing Winter Olympics after Wakaba Higuchi placed second in the women’s short program on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Higuchi scored 74.73 for a solid routine that included a double axel and three triple jumps, earning Japan nine team points and taking its total to 29, the third-highest of the preliminary round.

Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva scored 90.18 for her outstanding short program, winning the segment and sending the Russian Olympic Team through to the five-team final in first place with 36 points.

The United States finished the qualifying round second with 34 points after Karen Chen scored 65.20 to place fifth in the short program.

Canada’s Madeline Schizas finished third with 69.60, helping her country advance as the No. 4 qualifier with 24 points, while host China qualified fifth with a 22-point total.