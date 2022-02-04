The 2022 Winter Olympics open on Friday night with a technology-heavy opening ceremony at Beijing’s National Stadium, with organizers and officials eager to keep the focus on China’s ability to host one of the world’s biggest sporting events instead of the controversy and uncertainty that has long followed its selection.

The choice to hold the ceremony and parade of nations at the stadium known as the Bird’s Nest, which will also host the closing ceremony on Feb. 20, is a heavy nod to Beijing’s status as the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games. The 80,000-seat venue was built for the 2008 Summer Olympics, which China sought to use as a sign of its arrival as a global superpower.

Developed with the creative principles of “simple, safe and wonderful,” according to organizers, Friday night’s event — directed by filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who also oversaw 2008’s ceremonies — seeks to deliver the flash and pageantry expected from an Olympic opening ceremony while minimizing the number of performers and reducing the risk of COVID-19 infections.

The field level of the Bird’s Nest was converted into a 11,600-square-meter LED screen, which organizers said was meant to imitate a “crystal clear ice surface.”

The order of the parade of nations, determined by the number of characters and stroke orders of participants’ Chinese names, saw Japan scheduled to enter 10th between Belgium and Chinese Taipei, with speed skater Arisa Go, appearing in her first Olympics, and two-time silver medal-winning Nordic combined skier Akito Watabe serving as flagbears. Per tradition, host China was scheduled to enter last, following 2026 host Italy.

Japan, which dispatched its largest-ever Winter Games delegation outside Japan of 124 athletes, will field more women (79) than men (45) in competition for a third straight time.

Although Beijing was able to begin its edition on schedule — unlike the troubled Tokyo Games, which were postponed a year to July 2021 — these Winter Olympics have also been indelibly marked by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. China has implemented some of the strictest infection prevention policies seen at any sporting event in a bid to keep infections to a minimum.

All people coming to China for the Games, including athletes, coaches, support staff and members of the media, are isolated within what organizers call a “closed loop,” able only to travel between their hotel lodgings, the official media center and competition venues. Accredited personnel are required to take daily PCR tests until their departure; those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine were only allowed to enter the closed loop after completing 21 days of quarantine.

Friday night’s opening ceremony was developed with the creative principles of “simple, safe and wonderful,” according to organizers. | REUTERS

As the highly transmissible omicron variant spread across the world, Beijing organizers sought to severely limit the number of events capable of drawing large crowds. The traditional torch relay was reduced to a three-day event featuring 1,200 runners passing the Olympic flame across Beijing, the capital’s outlying Yanqing district and the city of Zhangjiakou, which is hosting many of the ski and snowboarding events.

Plans to sell tickets to the general public were called off in January due to the omicron wave, months after it had been decided that they would not be made available to overseas fans. While limited numbers of invited attendees have been present at competition venues ahead of Friday’s ceremony, Beijing 2022 staff were unable to immediately provide details as to how those tickets were distributed, and to whom.

While the International Olympic Committee has long held to its stance of the Games being an apolitical event, Beijing 2022 has become one of the most divisive Olympics in decades. The 1980 Summer Games in Moscow were boycotted by 66 countries in response to the Soviet-Afghan War. A Soviet Union-led boycott of the Los Angeles Games followed four years later.

Just four years after the 2018 Pyeongchang Games indicated a temporary thaw in inter-Korean relations, with athletes from the North and South marching together and fielding a unified women’s ice hockey team, the Beijing Games seem unlikely to break similar ground in Olympic diplomacy.

Nearly half of the Group of Seven — the United States, Great Britain and Canada — have instituted a diplomatic boycott of these Games, accusing China of genocide against the country’s minority Uyghur population and a litany of other human rights abuses.

Japan stopped short of announcing a diplomatic boycott, though Tokyo chose not to send any Cabinet members to Beijing, citing human rights concerns. Instead Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita and Japanese Paralympic Committee President Kazuyuki Mori were dispatched to the Games

India, whose athlete delegation consists of alpine skier Arif Khan, joined the diplomatic boycott on Friday after a Chinese soldier who suffered injuries during a 2020 border skirmish between the two countries’ armies participated in the torch relay.

A number of other countries have declined to send high-level diplomats to Beijing, citing coronavirus safety concerns. One exception, Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday.