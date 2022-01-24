South Korean champion Cha Jun-hwan warmed up for the Winter Olympics, which begin in two weeks, with his first gold medal at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn on Sunday.

The 20-year-old led all the way to finish ahead of Japanese skaters Kazuki Tomono and Kao Miura after the free skate and become the first South Korean man to win the competition.

Cha overcame a fall on his opening quadruple jump to Puccini’s “Turdandot” but picked himself up and completed his routine, which included a quadruple salchow and six triple jumps.

He scored 174.26 points, his best of the season, for the free skate and 273.22 overall, with Tomono finishing with 268.99 and Miura 251.07.

“I’m really happy with how I fought through and gave my everything,” said Cha, who trains in Toronto with Canadian two-time Olympic medalist Brian Orser.

“Today’s performance will be a great step for the Olympics and the rest of the season.

“When I came to this competition I was thinking this will be helpful for the Olympics and the season, not about medaling.”

Tomono, 23, a bronze medalist in the Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup, missed his second quad jump to the music from “La La Land,” but nevertheless set a new personal best of 171.89 for his free skate.

Sixteen-year-old Miura pushed through despite a pulled leg muscle and also set a new personal best with 162.70 points for his flamenco routine to music by Spanish guitarist Vicente Amigo.

“I was wondering how I would do today,” the Japanese junior champion said.

“But I was able to have three quads in my program so I’m very happy about that. And I think I was able to show the world what kind of a skater I am.”

Mai Mihara won the women’s gold on Saturday with the United States winning both pairs and ice dancing with Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov and Caroline Green and Michael Parsons respectively.